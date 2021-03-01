Musician Sean Morgan feels honoured by UMP award

By Romeo Umali

Musician Sean Morgan says he feels honoured after being named Urban Music People Awards (UMP) reggae superstar of the month of February.

The artist said in an interview there are a lot of exceptional musicians in the industry and he feels honoured to have such a titled amidst them.

“I don’t take it for granted seeing multitudes of artists who are there and who are actually singing good at the moment and being selected to being one of them,” he said.

Sean Morgan, who is a student at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), has released a single and plans on working on a bigger project.

“Recently, I have released Tsoka, it was released last week, both music video and audio. It’s enjoying airplay on radio and television stations so it talks about some of our actions determine our destiny, so when you choose not to listen to what other people are saying, we may end up having problems and you realise that it’s too late and many things have been damaged.

“I might release an EP (Extended Play) this year by September if not November, but then there are some challenges. We will see as we go, because we recorded some tracks in it and just remaining some few tracks, so when working on an EP we have to build something new that will attract the masses,” he explained, but also elaborated that if there will be much inconveniences it will be postponed to 2022.

Last year, UMP Awards nominated Sean Morgan for the best Reggae Artist in Malawi award.