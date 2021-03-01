12-year-old boy commits suicide in Zomba

A 12-year-old boy has hanged himself at Matawale in Zomba district.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Zomba Police Station Sergeant Patrick Maseko said the incident happened on February 28, 2021. The deceased has been identified as Dalitso Chikopa who was in Standard 6.

On the fateful day, Dalitso was asked by his aunt to take a shower as it was close to lunch time. After bathing, he went straight to his bedroom and his aunt thought he had gone to change clothes.

To her surprise, Dalitso took time in his bedroom, this made her to follow him as he was supposed to prepare lunch.

Surprisingly, she found the door locked and he was not responding to the call. She broke the door and was shocked to find him hanging to the window with a piece of cloth.

The matter was reported to Zomba Police Station and officers took the body to Zomba Central Hospital where death was confirmed. Postmortem revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, Police in the district is appealing to the general public to go for counseling when they have issues rather than taking their own lives.

Dalitso hailed from Sawali village traditional authority Msamala in Balaka district.