Cash Madam, Magalasi deny charges

Businessperson Dorothy Shonga, also known as Cash Madam, and former Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) chief executive officer Collins Magalasi have pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against them.

Magalasi, MERA public relations officer Patrick Maulidi, procurement officer Bright Mbewe and Shonga were charged with fraud, money laundering and entering into procurement with an employee.

Shonga and Magalasi are answering 10 counts each while Mbewe and Maulidi are each answering four counts.

The four appeared before the Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court today here they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Steve Kayuni, has said since said that the state will parade nine witnesses on the matter. The case is expected back in court on April 27 this year.

The four are accused of forcing the MERA Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee to award a contract worth K107 million to Vink Enterprise which is owned by Shonga, who is also alleged to be Magalasi’s business partner.