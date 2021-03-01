NFRA boss suspended over misappropriation of K611 million

National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) Chief Executive Officer Nasinuku Saukira has been suspended after K611 million meant for maize purchase was used for operations.

NFRA board chairperson Dennis Kalekeni informed Saukila about the suspension in a letter dated February 26 this year.

According to Kalekeni, the board of directors met at Makokola Retreat in Mangochi on February 19 where it considered the issue of the K611 million which was intended for maize purchase but was used for operations without authorization from the Ministry of Agriculture or the board.

The board also faulted Saukira for procuring services from a garage which was not pre-qualified to provide such services.

“The board, having considered the seriousness of the highlighted matters hereby unanimously suspends you from duties with immediate effect in terms of clause D (4) of your contract of employment,” said Saukira.

The suspended CEO will continue receiving full salary and benefits as his future at the company depends on the determination of a disciplinary inquiry.

According to reports, Director of Finance Peter Salamba has also been suspended over the same issue.

Meanwhile, the director of operations at NFRA has been appointed as acting CEO.