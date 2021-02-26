Malawi’s Vocalist Lick C beaten in Tanzania: Collabo with Lava-Lava halted

Malawian artist, Vocalist Lick C, was on Thursday night assaulted at a show at Tunduma in Tanzania.

According to his manager, Dungwi Third, Lick C has been in Tanzania for a month where, among others, he went to fundraise for his humanitarian initiatives.

“The reason for his beatings are not lucid. But, I can confirm. He was bruised severely by some assailants,” confirmed Dungwi.

Vocalist Lick C is celebrated in Malawi for doing a remake of Patience Namadingo’s ‘Tumani’ song and his relentless efforts in ending violence against the elderly in the country.

“He went to fundraise for the house construction of an elderly person he found in destitution in Mzimba. He usually does music shows outside the country because that’s where he has his fanbase,” added Dungwi.

The incident according to the manager has halted plans for a project in which the vocalist was expected to team up with Tanzania’s Lava Lava.

“We may still proceed with the project at a later stage. As of now. His health is put as our priority,” he said.

Meanwhile, the clobbered musician is being treated at a hospital in Tanzania, according to his manager.