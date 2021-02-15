Gemini Major “Coming 2 America”

South Africa based Malawian musician and producer, Gemini Major, hits Coming 2 America with Loke Loke.

The movie which is set to premier on 5th March, features 16 theme songs by different artists. Gemini has contributed Loke Loke, a tune that features South Africa’s Anatii.

Commenting on the development, Malawians have clapped for Major for representing the nation at a global level.

“They said nothing good can come from Malawi. Put the flag on the map hero,” commented Ghani Chiwaya.

“Inuyo ndi 1 biggy, pitilizani kutiimilira timakunyadirani, (you are the best, keep representing the nation,” commented David Mfune.

Other African gigantic musicians who have contributed songs in coming to America are, Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania, Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Toofan from Togo and Nasty C from South Africa among others.

Gemini Major whose real name is Gilbert Kamoto also represented Malawi at Coke Studio Africa music series, a few years ago. He participated in the project as a producer.