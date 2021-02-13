Poor road network in major cities worries deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi has expressed concern over the status of roads in the country’s major cities saying poor roads are compromising standards of cities.

The Deputy Minister said apart from the country’s cities having roads which are in bad shape, there is also lack of development which she said has resulted in most major cities in the country experiencing serious traffic congestion challenges.

Speaking when she launched upgrading works for 1.5km Stella Maris, Chilobwe by pass road in Blantyre on Friday, the Deputy Minister also warned contractors in the country against doing shady works saying they are responsible for most roads in the country’s cities having a short life span.

She said government wants the country’s major city’s to conform to international standards hence it shall be rehabilitating all the city’s infrastructure including roads.

“As you know there is an influx of traffic in all our cities in the country as people are bringing in cars all most every day but the roads are still the same.

“The contractors who have been constructing these roads have also not been helping us as they have been doing substandard works as most roads start developing potholes immediately after being constructed.

“On our part as government, we would like our cities to conform to international standards by ensuring that our cities have not only adequate roads but that such roads are also in suitable condition,” said Daudi.

The Minister then warned the contractor assigned to work on the Stella Maris-Chilobwe road that she shall be monitoring progress of the road herself adding that should she not be impressed the contractor shall be stopped.

On his part, mayor for Blantyre City Wild Ndipo said the city has secured money amounting to 2 billion kwacha from the Roads Fund that shall carter for rehabilitation of four major bypasses in the Central Business (CBDs) of Blantyre and Limbe.

Parliamentarian for Blantyre City West Constituency Noel Lipipa said despite his area being in the city, its roads are in dilapidated condition and hence he was grateful to government for earmarking some roads in his constituency for maintenance.

He, however, said the area has other roads that have been left out in the Blantyre City Special road rehabilitation program which he would like to be considered once enough funds have been secured such as Manja three ways to living waters church road, Chilobwe ring road, Manase to city road and the village house road.

Blantyre has some major township such as Bangwe, Ndirande and Mbayani among others most of which are in bad state.