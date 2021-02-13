Devotion: Make your plans and work on them

Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans. (Proverbs 16:3 NIV)

Success is not by chance. It involves planning and implementing the plan. Ensure that you have established your plans for the year and beyond. The scripture above says He will establish your plans. If you have no plans there will be nothing to be established.

“May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed (Psalm 20:4 | NIV).” He would like to make your plans succeed. Your success is dependent on your proper planning. Good planning will lead you to good success.

God Himself is a planner, so as His children we emulate what our Father does. ” For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future (Jeremiah 29:11 | NIV)”

As you plan involve the greatest counsellor who is the spirit of God. He will direct you to do a proper planning. “Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed. (Proverbs 15:22)”

Ensure your plans are written and are clearly stated so that whosoever reads them can run and execute them. (Habakkuk 2:2).

Confession

I am a good planner and will plan for the year ahead even beyond that. I am assisted by the Master Planner who is the Spirit of God in all my plans. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247