Court releases Chiunda, 3 others on bail

By Synd Kalimbuka

Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate has granted bail to the suspended Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) Director Gerald Chiunda and three others.

The four were charged with failure to execute their positions in relation to the security of 2020 national examination materials in accordance with the Maneb Act.

In her ruling on Tuesday, Senior Resident Magistrate Lisa Chingoli ordered Gerald Chiunda, Ishmael, Chief Examination Security Officer Joseph Chilombe to pay a bail bond of K100, 000 cash.

The court also ordered fourth suspect Owen Khuntho who was head of security to pay a bail bond of K50, 000 cash.

All accused persons were told to produce sureties of K200,000 non-cash, surrender their travel documents to police, produce their National IDs and never to interfere with any state witnesses and any investigations of the case.

The suspects are expected to be appearing at the Eastern Region Police Headquarters on Monday at 9am every fortnight.

Lawyer for the suspects Alfred Lungu welcomed the bail ruling.

“I anticipated the bail ruling since my clients are just suspects,” he said.

Chiunda and Ismael were arrested Tuesday while Chilombe and Khuntho were arrested on Wednesday last week.

Lawyer representing the suspects applied for court bail last Thursday but Senior Resident Magistrate Lisa Chingoli reserved the ruling to today.