Students to hold demos over school closure

A grouping of concerned students will hold demonstrations on Wednesday against the continued closure of schools in the country.

The students under their grouping called ‘Concerned Students in Malawi’ will deliver a petition to the Presidential task force on Covid-19 through the Office of President and Cabinet.

“We would like to notify the general public, specifically students, that following the government directive to extend the Covid-19 induced school holiday with further two weeks, concerned students have resorted to seek a clarification from the government on it’s clear plan in regards to the reopening of schools,” reads a statement co-signed by the group’s National Organising Chairperson Steven Chunga and General Secretary Mphatso Maulidi.

According to the students, protesters will march in Mzuzu from Katoto ground to Office of president and cabinet, in Lilongwe from Lilongwe CCAP ground to Capital Hill and in Blantyre from Kamuzu stadium to office of president and cabinet.

Government closed schools for three weeks in January and last week the closure was extended by two weeks.

Schools were also closed for over six months last year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Malawi has 14,533 confirmed Covid-19 patients most of whom tested positive in January.