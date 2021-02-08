1,106 returnees arrive from South Africa

A total of 18 buses carrying Malawian returnees arrived in the country through the Mwanza border formation yesterday.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Mwanza border public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu who said in this 29th cohort the total number of the returnees is 1,106.

Inspector Zulu said these returnees who left South Africa on Wednesday were expected to arrive into the country on Saturday, but due to other technical challenges whilst in transit, they didn’t make it in time.

The publicist also said as per new guidelines in relation to Covid-19 gazette, all security checks, travel documents assessment and health protocols are being observed right away at the border.

Further to that, he indicated that all the returnees were also expected to produce COVID-19 negative certificate results based on the tests they had before leaving South Africa.

“Eighteen buses of the 29th batch have arrived at Mwanza border. Verification and other security checks including health protocols are underway,” said Inspector Zulu.

The publicist further added that amongst the population 516 are men with 376 women and 214 who will all be dispatched to their respective homes after undergoing all the border clearing processes.

Zulu then said the department is still warning all bus operators to refrain from transporting returnees who have no valid COVID-19 negative certificate into the country and added that once found, the law will take its course.

According to Zulu, authorities at the Malawian embassy in South Africa requested for clearances of 44 buses but due to other unforeseen circumstances in this covid-19 pandemic situation, only these passengers are the ones who have made it on this journey.