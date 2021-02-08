Man aged 20 rapes 66-year-old woman in Ntcheu

A man aged 20 has been arrested in Ntcheu for raping a 66-year-old woman.

The man identified as Chifundo Ndala is suspected to have raped the woman on January 28 at Kaziputa village, in the area of Traditional Authority Njolomole.

Ndala appeared before the Ntcheu Second Grade Magistrate’s Court for plea last week and trial is expected to resume on February 12.

According to Ntcheu Police spokesperson Hastings Chigalu, on January 28 at around 1600 hours the woman was at Linthethe river washing clothes.

Ndala appeared and started proposing sex from the woman. He then grabbed her, forced her down and raped her.

The woman’s daughter appeared and found Ndala at the scene. The suspect also attempted to rape the daughter and he started chasing after her. She was rescued by other villagers who apprehended Ndala.

In his statement to police, Ndala claimed that the sex was consensual and that it was the second time following another encounter in December. He also claimed that he does piece work for the woman and sex was part of his wages.

Ndala has since been committed to prison on remand waiting for full trial of the case.

He hails from Kaziputa Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole in the Ntcheu district.