UN tells Govt to address root causes of attacks against person with albinism

The United Nations (UN) has urged government to address the root causes of discrimination and violence against persons with albinism in order to stop the attacks against persons with albinism.

The UN said this on Wednesday as attacks against persons with albinism have resurfaced with a recent case being the killing of a 26-year old man with albinism, Saidi Dyton, who was murdered last week in Mangochi for his body parts.

“Despite years of fighting for the rights and safety of persons with albinism, this murder shows there is much more work to be done to ensure that persons with albinism can live safe and meaningful lives in this country,” said UN Resident Coordinator Ms Maria Jose Torres.

She then called on the Government to ensure adequate financial resources are made available to fully implement the National Action Plan on Persons with Albinism.

She added that ongoing awareness-raising and social behaviour change campaigns are needed, as well as effective and timely justice systems to hold perpetrators of these crimes accountable.

The United Nations has since pledged to provide any technical advice necessary to achieve these goals.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested three suspects over the murder of Dyton and they are hunting for a fourth suspect.

According to the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, the courts in Malawi are yet to conclude 169 cases relating to attacks against person with albinism.