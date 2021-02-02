Parliamentarian launches construction of youth resource centrer

Newly elected Member of Parliament for Phalombe North Constituency Mabvuto Bokosi has launched the construction of a Youth Resource Centre in the constituency.

The youth resource centre will be constructed in the area of the sub traditional authority Tamani and is expected to help the youth with vocational skills.

Speaking in an interview after carrying out the groundbreaking ceremony, Bokosi said he is expecting that through the centre, many problems affecting adolescent girls and boys from his area will be reduced.

“It’s our hope that teenage pregnancies and early marriages will be reduced as youths will be busy here at the centre learning different skills ranging from computer, tailoring, welding and among others,” said Bokosi.

The Parliamentarian added that youths will be directly involved in the construction works to enhance the ownership status since the whole idea came from the youths themselves.

In a separate interview, District Youth Officer for Phalombe Ian Sukali applauded the legislator for the initiative saying once constructed the centre will be of the first kind in the district and he hopes others will borrow the leaf.

“This is a wonderful project let me thank the legislator for his commitment, we have been crying for this kind of development for so long, our youths will now have a place where they will be meeting and discuss things that matters to them,” said Sukali.

In his remarks, sub traditional authority Tamani who has donated the land for the project said he want to see youths from his area busy learning different useful life skills other than engaging in malpractices that may harm their future.

“I want to see my youths doing fruitful things instead of indulging themselves in malpractices that may harm their future, I know vocational skills that they will attain from here will help them a lot,” said the chief.

Bokosi was elected as independent Member of Parliament in the court sanctioned parliamentary elections on December 15 last year succeeding Democratic Progressive Party’s Anna Kachikho whose victory of 2019 was annulled by the High Court due to massive irregularities.