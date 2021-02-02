Two jailed for damaging trees worth K760,000

A court in Dowa has sentenced two people to 30 months in prison for damaging trees at Kongwe Forest Reserve in the district.

The two have been identified as Posiyano Wayinodi aged 21, and Mwayiwawo Lemekezani, aged 32.

The court through two state prosecutors Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga and Sub Inspector Ezra Bakili heard that the convicts committed the offence on January 8, 2021 at Kongwe Forest Reserve in the district.

The two state prosecutors further told the court that the damaged trees are valued at K760,000.00.

Lemekezani and Wayinodi pleaded guilty to charges of destroying forest produce and they were convicted.

In his ruling, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri sentenced the two to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour each as a warning to other would be offenders.