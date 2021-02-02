Coronavirus: Malawi registers 402 new cases, 330 recoveries

Malawi has recorded 402 new COVID-19 cases, 330 new recoveries and 10 new deaths.

The new cases include 190 from Blantyre, 158 from Lilongwe, 10 from Kasungu, seven from Dedza, five from Mwanza, four each from Mulanje, and Ntcheu and three each from Mangochi and Mchinji.

The 10 new COVID-19 deaths registered include six from Blantyre, two from Chikwawa, and one each from Mangochi and Chiradzulu districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 24,365 cases including 712 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.9%). Of these cases, 1,960 are imported infections and 22,405 are locally transmitted.

A total of 8,945 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 14,498. In the past 24 hours, 29 cases were admitted while 23 were discharged from the hospital.

Currently, a total of 230 active cases are admitted. There are 69 in Blantyre, 52 in Lilongwe, 12 in Mzimba North, 11 each in Nkhotakota and Mulanje, seven each in Zomba, Dowa, Karonga, and Kasungu and five each in Mchinji, Chitipa, and Ntcheu.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 1,496 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 477 tests were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases out of the total translates to a positivity rate of 26.9%. Cumulatively, 145,679 tests have been conducted in the country so far.