Two arrested for theft in Kasungu

By: Topson Banda.

Police in Kasungu have arrested two men for allegedly breaking into houses in the district and stealing assorted items.

The suspects have been identified as Chimwemwe Banda aged 27 and Jonathan Mlongoti, 28.

According to Police, the two broke into several houses between November 2020 to January 2021.

With tireless efforts, police detectives managed to arrest the two and recover some stolen items. The recovered items include three television sets and speakers.

Meanwhile, investigations are still under way and more arrests and recoveries are expected to happen.

Banda hails from Chinkhwiri village, Tradition Authority Chakhaza in Dowa district while Mlongoti hails from Mbuwa village, Tradition Authority Kayembe in Dowa district.