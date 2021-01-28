Malawi registers 244 recoveries, 830 new cases

Malawi on Wednesday registered 830 new COVID-19 cases, 244 new recoveries and 15 new deaths.

All new cases are locally transmitted and include 313 from Blantyre, 114 from Lilongwe, 52 from Nkhata Bay, 48 from Mzimba North, 41 from Salima, 26 each from Phalombe and Rumphi, 21 from Dedza, 19 from Kasungu, 15 each from Ntcheu and Zomba, and 13 from Mzimba South.

The 15 new COVID-19 deaths include four from Blantyre, two each from Kasungu, Mzimba North and Mzimba South, and one each from Karonga, Thyolo, Mchinji, Balaka, and Mulanje districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 21,660 cases including 555 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.6%). Of these cases, 1,951 are imported infections and 19,703 are locally transmitted.

A total of 7,249 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 13,646. In the past 24 hours, 34 cases were admitted while 22 were discharged from the hospital. Currently, a total of 341 active cases are admitted. Out of these, 126 are in Lilongwe, 101 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and 17 in Mzimba North.

So far, 135,066 tests have been conducted in the country so far.