Two MPs die

Member of Parliament for Ntchisi North Constituency Jacquiline Chikuta and Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume Constituency John Chikalimba have died today.

Malawi Parliament has confirmed the deaths of the two legislators.

Chikuta of the Malawi Congress Party has passed away today, 27th January 2021 at Mtengowanthenga Hospital in Mponela where she was undergoing treatment.

Chikalimba has also passed away today at Zomba Central Hospital in Zomba where he was receiving treatment.

Chikalimba was one of Malawi’s veteran politicians and in Parliament the was leader of the People’s Party which is one of the parties under the ruling Tonse Alliance.

Burial arrangement for the two legislators are expected to communicated later.

The deaths of the two legislators on the same day comes weeks after Malawi also lost two ministers on the same day.

Minister of Transport Sidik Mia and Local Government Minister Lingson Belekenyama died on January 12 after testing positive for Coronavirus.