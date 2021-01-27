Mutharika expects Biden Administration to be more active in Africa

Former President Peter Mutharika expects the Joe Biden Administration to be more active in Africa, saying the Donald Trump led Government was not active on the continent.

Speaking to VOA news site, Mutharika described the change in government in America as dramatic considering Unites States’ international position.

He then noted that there have been changes since Biden took over on January 20 this year as the new administration has reversed so many things, including getting the United States back into the World Health Organization.

“So, there are changes, and I assume that Africa, the previous government probably was not very active in Africa. I assume that perhaps the new government will be more active in Africa, as Democrats normally tend to do.”

Mutharika, however, noted that Melania Trump visited Malawi when she was First Lady in 2018. At the time Mutharika was President of Malawi.

Mutharika, 80, lost power in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections which he still claims were rigged. According to Mutharika, he accepted the results of the polls because he thought Malawi needed peace after 11 months of violence.

Before becoming president of Malawi in 2014, Mutharika lived in the United States for 40 years where he taught law at university. He now lives at his private residence in Mangochi.