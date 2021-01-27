Chikalimba, Chikuta to be laid to rest tomorrow

Legislators John Chikalimba and Jacqueline Chikuta, who have died today, will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Speaker of Parliament has confirmed the burial arrangements in a statement today.

Chikalimba was Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume constituency and commissioner for Parliamentary Service Commission while Chikuta was legislator for Ntchisi North and Vice Chairperson for Parliamentary Education Committee.

Chikalimba and Chikuta will be laid to rest in their home districts of Ntchisi and Zomba respectively.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party has expressed sadness over Chikalimba’s death saying the party has lost an eminent politician whose contribution transcended his constituency and the party but was felt nationally.

“Late Hon Chikalimba played a nation building role for many years especially at national political stage where he demonstrated mature leadership both in Parliament and interparty level,” said party spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said in a statement.

According to Chairperson for Zomba district council Baster Chirwa, Chikalimba tested positive for Coronavirus.

Chirwa who is also the ward councillor for Nswaswa ward in the same constituency described late Chikalimba as a good leader who always accommodated councillors and development committees on all projects including Constituency Development Fund(CDF).