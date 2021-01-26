Six fined after being found drinking at a bar

Ntcheu Second Grade Magistrate Court has fined six people who were found drinking at a bar outside permitted hours.

According to Ntcheu police deputy public relations officer Rebecca Kwisongole , the court through state prosecutor, Sub Inspector James Luwani, heard that on night of January 22 Police in the district were conducting the normal patrol duties.

“In the course of doing that, the law enforcers found the six at a beer drinking place known as Evergreen Bar. Police immediately arrested the people,” said Kwisongole.

They were arrested for failing to follow Covid-19 prevention measures which bars people from being in public places between 9PM and 5AM. Bars are also supposed to be closed at 8PM.

In court, the six were found guilty of violating Coronavirus rules.

In his sentence, Ntcheu Second Grade Magistrate, Peter Mkuzi, concurred with the state saying the Government of Malawi has put these measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Peter Mkuzi then ordered the first five offenders to pay a K15,000 fine each or in default to serve one-month imprisonment with hard labor.

The 6th accused person who happens to be the owner of the drinking joint was ordered to pay a fine of K20,000 (twenty thousand) or in default to serve one-month imprisonment with hard labor as well.

The convicts are Kefasi Kundumba, 49, of village Chinyamula, Israel Mswana, 55, of Chinyamula village, Josephy Kalengera aged 40, of Kachimanga village, Jimmy Nakulu aged 33, of village Jecdec, all from Traditional Authority Kwataine and Yohane Nelson, 23, of village Chinyama, Traditional Authority Ganya, and Maxwell Sakwiya, 42, of Julius Village, Traditional Authority Njolomole, all in Ntcheu District.

Meanwhile, all the convicted persons have so far paid their respective fines.