Society of Medical Doctors upbeat, says Covid fight winnable

By Review Wasema

The Society of Medical Doctors – Malawi has urged the citizenry to take heart as the fight against Coronavirus pandemic rages on.

In an interview, president of the association, Victor Mithi, stressed the need for concerted efforts and adherence to all public health guidelines as some of the ways of winning in the battle against the pandemic.

Mgonjetsi as he is fondly called, further hailed all Malawians who have already contributed towards purchase and provision of necessary equipment like oxygen concentrators and other protective things which their paucity in hospitals would sabotage efforts for eradicating the virus.

Besides individual well-wishers, this publication understands that other corporate organizations, inclusive of on network provider, TNM, have weighed in with donation to the association.

“We engaged TNM after we saw the need. Fortunately, they’ve responded positively, in time. We are very grateful,” said Mithi while confirming the K100-million donation from the company.

The donation, according to Mithi, will go a long way to assist health personnel in areas of communication and safety.

“They have given us airtime which we will share to over thousands of health workers across the country to ease communication.

“Other equipment will help in doctors’ safety, and these are personal protective gears,” he added.

Dr. Mithi is, together with Onjezani Kenani, a social media activist, running a separate initiative that is also mobilizing funds towards the fight against the pandemic.

The initiative which has seen many Malawians contributing has already begun bearing positive outcomes as they have, through the funds raised, managed to buy oxygen concentrators for some major hospitals in the country.