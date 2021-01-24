Man kills brother over roasted maize

By Topson Banda

Police in Dowa have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his 24-year-old brother over roasted maize.

The suspect has been identified as Wilson Yelemiya whereas the deceased is Hamiteni Yelemiya, both from Bimphi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

It is reported that on January 1, 2021 in the afternoon the deceased and the suspect went to drink beer at a certain bar in the village.

As the two were taking beer, they both became hungry and decided to buy a roasted maize. Hamiteni bought one roasted maize at K50.00 but this did not please the suspect.

The suspect wanted Hamiteni to buy roasted maize of K300.00 for both of them, but Hamiteni refused which resulted into a fight and one of the people at the drinking joint tried to separate the two but he failed.

In course, the suspect, who had a knife stabbed Hamiteni at the back and between the ribs on the left.

The matter was reported to the parents, who took the victim to Dowa District Hospital and later reported to police.

The suspect was arrested for unlawful wounding while Hamiteni was admitted to Dowa District Hospital and on January 2 2021, he was referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was admitted until his death on Saturday, January 22 2021.

Postmortem conducted at Kamuzu Central Hospital established that death was caused due to internal bleeding secondary to stabbed wounds.

The suspect is at Maula Prison on remand and he will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.