Coronavirus: Malawi records over 1,000 new cases for third straight day

Malawi has registered over 1,000 new Coronavirus cases for the third day in a row with 1,074 cases reported yesterday. There were also 112 new recoveries and 25 new deaths on Saturday.

On Thursday, 1,198 new COVID-19 cases were recorded while on Friday 1,316 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Out of the new cases, 322 are from Blantyre, 149 from Lilongwe, 93 from Zomba, 90 from Kasungu, 59 from Dowa, 45 from Salima, 42 from Chiradzulu, 34 from Mangochi, 33 from Machinga, 27 from Chikwawa, 24 from Mchinji and 22 from Nkhata Bay.

The new deaths include 11 from Blantyre, five from Rumphi, three from Chitipa, and one each from Zomba, Nkhotakota, Kasungu, Salima and Nsanje.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 18,439 cases including 470 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.55%). Of these cases, 1,928 are imported infections and 16,511 are locally transmitted.

A total of 6,520 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 11,239.

Of the active, cases 258 are currently admitted including 96 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 54 in Lilongwe, 20 in Zomba, 15 in Mzimba North and nine each in Mulanje.

In the past 24 hours, treatment units recorded 41 new admissions and 20 in-patients were discharged from the treatment units.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 2,813 COVID-19 tests were conducted, 1,802 of the new tests were through SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCRtranslating to a positivity rate of 38.2% and cumulatively, 125,067 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.