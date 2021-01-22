Man commits suicide after impregnating neighbour

A 39-year-old man has hanged himself in Nkhatabay District after his wife got information that he has impregnated a woman whose husband is in South Africa.

According to Police in the district, the deceased has been identified as Gift Kalua.

Kalua on January 19, 2021 evening, heard his sister in-law tipping her elder sister (his wife) about the pregnancy of the neighbouring woman whose husband is in South Africa.

Upon sensing that the matter has been unveiled to his wife, Kalua got depressed.

He later bid a farewell to his wife, saying that he wanted to leave for his home village. He further asked the wife to take care of his four children.

On January 21, Kalua was found hanging in a tree in the nearby bush lifelessly.

Immediately after receiving reports, Nkhata Bay Police visited the scene and took the body to Chikwina Health Centre where death was confirmed.

An autopsy done at the healthy facility revealed that he died due to suffocation secondary to strangulation and no foul play has been suspected.

Police in the district have since advised members of the community to avoid taking their own lives as a way of resolving issues, but rather opting for better guidance from elders.

Kalua came from Songowele Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nyaluwanga in the district.