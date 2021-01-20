New Members of Parliament take oath

By Saidi Winnes

Malawi Parliament today conducted a swearing in ceremony for members that were elected following by-elections in Mangochi North East, Mangochi West and Phalombe North constituencies.

The newly sworn in members are Honourable Reuben Kanyama, member for Mangochi West; Honourable Mavuto Bokosi, member for Phalombe North; and Honourable Idi Kalosi, member for Mangochi North East.

In his remarks, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has advised members to make use of the oath in establishing a moral commitment that involves their personal conscience with public values and public duty.

Nyirenda said: “This oath can become meaningless, if it is not individually and institutionally embedded and re-affirmed, if it remains a symbol without context.This oath must therefore establish a moral commitment that involves your personal conscience with public values and public duty.”

Nyirenda further challenged the legislators not to just owe electors’ time but also their industry and impartial judgement on serious issues of concern.

The newly sworn in members will undergo a two-day orientation programme which will start tomorrow.

The legislators were elected during by-elections which Malawi Electoral Commission administered on 15th December.