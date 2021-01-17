Devotion: Do not be anxious

Acts 16:25-26 ” About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the rest of the prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly a great earthquake occurred, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken.

Immediately all the doors flew open, and the Bonds of all the prisoners came loose.”

Those who don’t pray, they like complaining. Its either you talk to God or to people. Learn to pray. Don’t cry, don’t despair. Instead, rise up start praying and praising God. Complaining will never yield anything.

Prayer and praise will change the situation. God hates complaining. God honors right prayers. Numbers 11:1-2 ” When the people complained, it displeased the Lord. When the Lord heard it, his anger burned, and so the fire of the Lord burned among them and consumed some of the outer parts of the camp. When the people cried to Moses, he prayed to the Lord, and the fire died out.” Phillip 4:6 “Do not be anxious about anything. Instead, in every situation, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, tell your requests to God.” Complaining is self-destruction. It’s a demonstration of lack of faith.

1 Corinthian 10:10-11″ And do not complain, as some of them did, and were killed by the destroying angel. These things happened to them as examples and were written for our instruction, on whom the ends of the ages have come.” You cannot add anything by worrying. Matthew 6:27.” Which of you, by being anxious, can add one cubit to the measure of his life?” 1 Thessalonica 5:16-18 ” Always rejoice, constantly pray, in everything give thanks.

For this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. ”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Word. I am free from any worry and instead in every situation I will pray and praise you according to your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265888326247 +265882785289 +27784801977 +265993334446 +265881631361