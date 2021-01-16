Chidanti hired as new Tobacco Commission CEO

Former UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga has been hired as the new Chief Executive Officer of Tobacco Commission.

Malunga has confirmed his appointment as head of the TC, a statutory corporate body formed in 1938 and established by the Act of Parliament with the mandate to regulate the production and marketing of tobacco in Malawi.

He replaces Kayisi Sadala who was sent on leave pending expiry of his contract.

The appointment comes weeks after Malunga quit politics and returned to his lecturing job at the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar).

Malunga said he left Luanar on a sabbatical in order to join politics and the leave days had ended.

During his time in politics, Malunga served as legislator for Nsanje South West from 2014 to 2019.