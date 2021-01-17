Coronavirus: Malawi’s death toll hits 300

Three hundred people have died of Coronavirus in Malawi since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Coronavirus deaths has increased over the past weeks with more than 100 deaths recorded since New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, Malawi reported nine new deaths, 562 new COVID-19 cases, and 18 new recoveries.

Six of the new deaths are from Lilongwe, two from Blantyre, and one from Nkhotakota districts.

Of the new cases, 556 are locally transmitted infections: 216 from Blantyre, 149 from Lilongwe, 57 from Neno, 25 from Mzimba South, 21 from Karonga, 13 from Mulanje, nine from Dowa, eight from Mchinji, seven each from Chikwawa, Kasungu, and Thyolo, six from Phalombe, five each from Chiradzulu, Dedza, and Mangochi, four from Mwanza, three each from Balaka and Nkhotakota, two each from Ntchisi and Salima and one each from Chitipa and Nkhata Bay districts.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 11,785 cases including 300 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 2.55%). Of these cases, 1,851 are imported infections and 9,934 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,992 cases have now recovered and the total number of active cases is 5,283. Of the active cases 167 are admitted: 71 in Blantyre at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, 50 in Lilongwe, seven in Mzimba North, five each in Karonga, and Zomba, four each in Mzimba South, Mangochi, and Mulanje, three each in Kasungu, and Dedza, two each in Dowa, Nkhotakota, Rumphi, and Chiradzulu, and one each in Mchinji, Balaka, and Thyolo districts.