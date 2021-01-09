Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma dies of Covid-19

Veteran broadcaster Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma has died of Coronavirus.

Chidzanja, who worked for Zodiak Broadcasting Station was being treated at Kamuzu Central Hospital where she has died.

“It is with a heavy heart that we wish to communicate the death of Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma.

“Until the time of her demise early morning today, Aunt Maria was the head of the Section on Women and Children at Zodiak Broadcasting Station,” the media company said.

Burial ceremony is expected to be led by health authorities as is the policy for Coronavirus victims.

Nkhoma who was also a musician previously worked for Malawi Broadcasting Corporation before going abroad where she worked for SABC’s Channel for Africa.

On Friday Malawi recorded 314 cases and five deaths. In total, Malawi has recorded 7,925 cases including 208 deaths. Of these cases, 1,622 are imported infections and 6,303 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 5,802 cases have now recovered, 134 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.