Ministry of Education satisfied with MSCE exam progress

Ministry of Education has expressed satisfaction of how re-administration of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination is progressing.

Deputy Minister of Education Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima said this when she inspected progress of the fresh MSCE in Zomba and Machinga districts.

Wirima was impressed with the progress and arrangements in which the examinations are administered.

For example, Wirima said for the previous two days, the ministry experienced minor challenges which were quickly resolved.

“The pace in which the ministry has taken gives hope that the management of the examinations will be good this year,” she said.

The ministry in conjunction with Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has this time tightened security to an extent of hiring Malawi Defence Forces as one way to address exam leakages as the case in previous case where government suspended.

On Covid-19 preventive measures, the deputy minister said both officials and students are adhering all the guidelines in all centres she visited such as Liwonde and Machinga Community Day Secondary schools in Machinga and Domasi Demonstration and Mulunguzi secondary schools in Zomba.

She further appealed to the general public to continue following all Covid-19 preventive measures.

In his immediate comment on the ongoing MSCE exams, Headteacher for Mulunguzi secondary school Wilk Kadwala said things are going on smoothly as the school not yet experienced big challenges.

Mulunguzi secondary school registered 480 candidates for 2020/2021 MSCE examinations.

Kadwala said all internal candidates are writing this examination unlike external with 36 absent and some Open and Distance Learning students.

The MSCE examinations which started last year werde suspended after papers of some subjects were leaked and government directed to MANEB to re-administer the examinations which started again on Tuesday.