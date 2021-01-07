Only DPP has political will to improve lives of Malawians – Mwanamvekha 

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Parliamentary spokesperson on Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha has claimed that the DPP is the only party with the will to improve lives of Malawians.

Mwanamvekha who also served as Minister of Finance in the DPP administration said this in Chikwawa on Wednesday when he met various local and party leaders.

The meeting was held in order for Mwanamvekha to get information about economic challenges that people are facing in this country under the Tonse Alliance as the budget review meeting of Parliament is expected to start next month.

Mwanamvekha told people at the meeting that the DPP is geared to continue from what it did in the last six years when it was in power as it is the only part with the will to improve lives of Malawians.

On the power struggle in the DPP, Mwanamvekha urged the DPP supporters to rally behind the party and not individuals so that the DPP should bounce back into government in the next presidential election in 2025.

During the interface meeting, people complained that the Tonse Alliance government has poorly implemented the Affordable Inputs Programme and the soft loans programme.

There were also concerns over food prices, rise in cost of living rising of transportation costs, lack of money circulation and lack of political will in spurring small and middle scale business income. Mwanamvekha is expected to hold similar consultative meetings countrywide.