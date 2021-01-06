Two Bullets players recover from Covid-19

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has announced the recovery of Hassan Kajoke and Luke Chima, who tested positive of Covid-19 over a week ago.

The two players have since resumed training on Monday in preparation for a TNM Super League match against Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

“Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club is pleased to announce the recovery of Hassan Kajoke and Luke Chima, who tested positive of Covid-19 over a week ago. The two players have since rejoined the squad that is currently preparing for our TNM Super League match against Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday,” reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, nine other players who also tested positive for the virus are still in isolation.

“The other nine players and one staff member, who also tested positive are still in isolation. The Club will keep the public informed of these developments as they unfold.

“Nyasa Big Bullets implores all our supporters and the wider football fraternity to follow Covid-19 safety measures at all times.

“The other nine players and one staff member, who also tested positive are still in isolation. The Club will keep the public informed of these developments as they unfold.” Reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced that all Super League games this coming weekend will be played behind the closed doors.

This follows a decision by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to maintain their restrictions on public gathering to just 100 people.

“In line with the regulations and guidelines, all the games shall be played under closed sessions of not more than a 100 people gatherings. We would like to assure all our stakeholders that safety and security at match venues will be enhanced to ensure that all measures are adhered to,” reads the Sulom statement.