Bushiri extradition hearing to start on March 8

Hearing in the extradition case against fugitives Prophet Bushiri and Mary Bushiri will start on March 8.

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has set the date for the hearing.

The couple appeared before court today where Director of Public Prosecution Steve Kayuni informed the court that the state received extradition request for the couple from the Government of South Africa.

According to Kayuni, the request includes charges of theft, fraud, forgery and three counts of rape.

Kayuni asked for a fresh warrant of arrest for the Bushiris but Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita said they agreed with the state that the couple should not be re-arrested and should continue appearing before court through summons.

Kita prayed to the court to adjourn the case for 30 days to allow the defence to go through the extradition documents from the state.

Senior Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba in his ruling adjourned the case to March 8 when hearing of the matter will begin.

He also directed the state to serve the defense with extradition documents by January 18 and that the defense should file its responses to the court by January 21.

Bushiri and wife were arrested last year for fraud and money laundering in South Africa l and were later granted bail. In November, the two fled South Africa claiming they would not get fair trial in South Africa.