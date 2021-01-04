Malawi exams: 772 MDF soldiers and 997 police officers deployed, ACB involved

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has deployed 772 soldiers across the country to escort examination papers to storage facilities and provide security at the storage facilities.

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) said this at a press briefing today ahead of the re-administration of the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams which begin tomorrow.

MANEB board chairperson Professor Al Mtenje said the Malawi Police has deployed 997 police officers across the country. The officers will be providing security at examinations centres.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau will also be making spot checks in examinations centres to determine any malpractices while the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) will be acting on information regarding violation of exam laws.

“Public examinations involve the future of our children and we have a responsibility to be vigilant against any form of examination malpractices including cheating and exam leakage,” said Mtenje.

Speaking during the briefing, Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje warned people against attempts to leak examination and against sharing exam papers on social media.

“Social media has provided a platform for criminal minds to carry out their activities such that they are considered to be safe from the law. But I can assure you that everybody will be followed up, we will watch over these exams and make sure that the law takes its course,” said NyaLonje.

The exams will be re-administered following the leakage of the 2020 MSCE in November last year. Government has invested K2.5 billion towards the re-administration of the exam fresh examinations.