Schools urged to follow preventive measures as academic years starts on Monday

The Ministry of Education has urged schools to follow Coronavirus preventive guidelines as the 2021 the academic year begins on Monday.

Secretary for Education Chikondano C. Mussa said in a statement on Sunday that with the rise in COVID-19 cases, parents, teachers, learners and students should strictly practice preventive measures such as washing hands, wearing masks and watching distance.

She said all institutions of learning must remind learners and students of the COVID-19 measures and prevention during the first meeting in class on 4th January as this will enable educators and students to protect each other.

“The Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, shall closely monitor all education institutions and advise of any changes and directions according to the situation on the ground. The Ministry is aware that COVID-19 is amidst us and appeals for education institutions to be in constant touch with the community health surveillance systems so that the institutions are always alert on issues of public health,” said Mussa.

The 2021 academic calendar which is shorter than normal will end on 8th October 2021.

The start of the academic calendar comes at a time Malawi has registered a spike in Coronavirus cases. Currently, Malawi has 626 active cases and 26 of the cases are admitted in hospitals.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,712 cases including 192 deaths. Of these cases, 1,461 are imported infections and 5,251 are locally transmitted. A total of 5,710 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.