Coronavirus Taskforce fears parties will lead to spike in cases

The Taskforce on Coronavirus has expressed concern over an increase in social gatherings during this festive season saying the gatherings are increasing the risk of Coronavirus transmissions in the country.

Chairperson of the taskforce John Phuka said on Tuesday that the risk of spreading Coronavirus has gone up as people in the country continue with festive season activities.

He noted that the history of COVID-19 in this country shows that the disease multiplied quickly through crowds that resulted in clustering of cases.

“You may recall when the offices at Public Health Institute of Malawi were closed because we had over 50 cases identified at the same time. Likewise, we had a bank and other institutions closed for similar experiences. Other countries have also made similar observations with parties and leisure activities involving large crowd being associated with spreading of the disease,” said Phuka.

He then urged organisers of celebratory functions to ensure gathering are small – with not more than 100 people gatherings as this helps to ensur3 that the number of cases does not rise very quickly.

On Tuesday, Malawi recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases, six new recoveries, and no new deaths. The new cases are locally transmitted infections and all are from Blantyre Health District

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,388 cases including 188 deaths. Of these cases, 1,362 are imported infections and 5,026 are locally transmitted. A total, 5,688 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome.

This brings the total number of active cases to 323. Of the active cases, 14 cases are currently admitted: seven at Kamuzu Central Hospital and seven at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. Cumulatively, 84,509 tests, have been conducted in the country so far.