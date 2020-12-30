Presidential aide joins Zomba community in tree planting

By Synd Kalimbuka

Deputy Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs sheik Imran Abasi has appealed to communities in Zomba to take part in this year’s tree planting exercise as one way to address climate change issues.

Sheikh Abasi who joined communities from Group Village Headman Kaselema in the area of Traditional Authority Chimbalanga in Zomba in tree planting activity commended for the initiative saying this is what is needed in as far environmental conservation in the country is concerned.

“To address some of the challenges the country is facing in as far as climate change is concerned,” said Abasi.

He said the initiative by the community, from establishing tree nurseries and starting planting trees is one way to implement government efforts in addressing deforestation in Malawi.

He called on other villages in the country to emulate example by Community from STA Chimbalanga.

Forest Assistant in Ngwelero Extension Planning Area (EPA) Jean Chiwambo said the communities have now started showing their interest in management of environment in the area as witnessed by the initiative.

“Communities have realised that if they leave everything in hands of government, the situation will not improve in conservation of natural resources,” Chiwambo

She added that they plan to plant over 10, 000 trees this season on their own in all villages.

Forest department in the district also impressed with commitment by communities in taking care of the trees planted previous seasons saying they take ownership of the areas they plant trees.

In his remarks, Sub Traditional Authority Chimbalanga said this is possible because of the bylaws chiefs formulated and enforce to make sure that Community forests are protected.

Chimbalanga pointed Chanda forest which is now covered with trees that it is the initiative of the community to agree on what to do if one is against bylaws.

Youth groups, Community based organisation and development committees took part in the country exercise.

Zomba district forest department is this year expecting to plant over 3 million trees.