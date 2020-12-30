MISA Malawi champions self-regulation among journalists

By Synd Kalimbuka

Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi chapter has challenged media practitioners in the country to promote professionalism in their work.

MISA Malawi chairperson Teresa Ndanga said this in Zomba on Tuesday when she presided over the elective Annual General Meeting organised by Zomba Press Club.

Ndanga urged journalists in the country to make sure that whatever they are doing should be guided by media regulations to avoid tarnish image of the field.

She advised every journalist to be well presentable so that people should address them accordingly both in their judgement and dressing.

She said people outside have different perception about journalists.

“It pains me to see other people taking Journalism as a low level professional because of the way we present ourselves,” said Ndanga.

She said so many times she received complaints on bad dressing among journalists.

On the annual general meeting and elections, Ndanga hailed the club for the promoting networking among media practitioners to promote professionalism.

She however advised the new executive to make sure that it takes the club to another level.

Chairperson for Civil Society Organisation network in Zomba Sammy Aaron said the network expect a vibrant media club in the whole eastern region to be championed by Zomba Press Club.

Aaron further advised the club members to be exemplary their professional.

The club elected Titus Linzie unopposed who works with YONECO FM as new president replacing Cassim Aubi who is currently working as personal assistant in the ministry of industry.

Linzie thanked Members for entrusting him with leadership for the club.

He promised to engage ministry of information all challenges affecting most journalists in the eastern region.

“My executive will engage and discuss with ministry of information on they can accommodate most journalists who are working as volunteers especially to fill some positions which are vacant in the ministry as assistant information officers,” he said.

Tiyese Monjeza of Times group was elected as Vice President of the club while the positions of club treasurer and secretary general went to Clifford Kalilombe and Holyce Kholowa respectively.

Earlier in the morning, the club made donation to Naisi health centre as one way of celebrating 3 years of club existence.

The club donated zitenje tablet soap to maternity mothers and also sweeping brooms and soap to the facility.