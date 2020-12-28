TNM caught sleeping: Using internet images in ads like Sobo

The rabbit hole is deeper than initially thought as Malawian companies prefer online images for ads than local models.

In several adverts posted on its Facebook Page over the Christmas period, TNM, a Malawian mobile company, used stock images containing models from other countries.

Sobo Malawi, a beverages maker, also came under fire earlier this month after the company downloaded photos from the internet and photoshopped them for its social media advertisements.

The malpractice has strongly been condemned and rated as uncreative. Malawians have argued that the companies should be using local models as their products are mostly used by people in the country.

Red Rose Models Chief Executive Officer, Mr Jones Kumwenda, described the practice as retrogressive saying Malawians models are being sidelined by the country’s big brands.