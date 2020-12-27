MISA mourns Journalist Majawa

MISA Malawi has expressed sadness over the death of Mangochi-based journalist Mayamiko Majawa who died in a car crash on Christmas Day.

In a statement on Saturday, MISA Malawi said 32-year-old Majawa will be remembered as a dedicated and hardworking budding journalist.

According to Mangochi Police Station, Majawa died after the motor vehicle he was travelling in hit a pedal cyclist before hitting a tree at Mpima Forest along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway. One other person also died in the crash.

Majawa was expected to be present at the function where President Lazarus Chakwera was cheering up patients at Mangochi District Hospital on Christmas Day, but he never showed up.

His fellow journalists followed up and that is when they found out that he had been involved in an accident.

Until his death, Majawa was working as a journalist for Kulinji.com based at Mangochi Boma.

Burial is expected to take on Monday at Pongolani village in the Area of Sub Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka district.