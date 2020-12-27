Chakwera meets Malawi’s former leader Mutharika

President Lazarus Chakwera and former Malawi leader Peter Mutharika met today in Mangochi, the first meeting between the two leaders since the June 23 presidential elections.

The two together with former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika and First Lady Monica Chakwera met at Mutharika’s house in Mangochi.

“Today, the President of Malawi, His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, made a courtesy call on me at my Villa Mutharika in Mangochi. We had a very good chat. God bless Malawi,” Mutharika posted on Facebook.

The State House Facebook Page also confirmed: “On this final Sunday of the year 2020, it has pleased the President of the republic of Malawi, His Excellency the State President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera and The First Lady of Malawi, Her Excellency, Madame Monica Chakwera, to pay a courtesy call to former State President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, and former First Lady, Madame Gertrude Mutharika, at their home in Mangochi.”

Chakwera and Mutharika were the main contenders in the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections in which Chakwera emerged winner.

Mutharika has always maintained that the elections were rigged against him and that the holding of the presidential elections after the nullification of the 2019 elections – which Mutharika won – was part of a plot to remove him from government.

The meeting between Chakwera and Mutharika has shown that the two leaders are ready to move on. It has also excited Malawians who believe that that the two leaders are willing to reconcile.

“This is very wonderful really. Politics aside but lives need to move on. We are brothers separated by parties. Regards,” said Oscar Kby on Facebook.

Another social media user said: “This is very wonderful, that’s the Malawi we want, wish you good health Prof Mutharika and Dr Chakwera, we look forward to you team, to work together in developing this Malawi.”

“This is great. This is how current and former leaders are supposed to live. Big up to the current leadership for their consideration,” wrote Vincent Nkambule.

Commenting on Mutharika’s post about the meeting, Gilbert Steven Kachepa said: “We thank you for being humble by welcoming the incumbent President of Malawi to your retirement home. Please surprise us as well by providing the constructive advisory roles on the proper handling of the administrative issues by this new government! Let politics not divide us! We are one Malawi and nothing should separate us! The new government still lacks your contributions in one way or the other. Shame on those who have been holding the grudges.”