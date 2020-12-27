Bankers lose to Hammers

A goal from substitute Blessings Singini was enough to give Ekwendeni Hammers a win over Silver Strikers in a Tnm Super League game played at Mzuzu Stadium.

The home side found the back of the net in the 64th minute. The goal gave Silver a headache and the visitors pulled out Thuso Pipe, Duncan Nyoni and Patrick Macheso and brought in Chinsisi Maonga, Hadji Wali and Zebron Kalima. However, the changes did not result into a goal and the match ended 1-0 in favour of the home side.

Speaking after the game, Hammers coach Etson Kadenge was happy with the win saying they played a tough side.

“It was a tough game, we knew Silver is a good team with good players but we used a lot of midfielders to match them,” said Kadenge adding that his team will survive relegation.

Assistant coach for Silver Strikers Mc Donald Mtetemera said both sides played well only that Hammers were lucky.

“We played well, they played well but they are lucky to win the game. We cannot underrate any team and any Super League team is a big team,” said Mtetemera.

The result means Silver Strikers return to Lilongwe with 3 points from possible 6 points after winning the Saturday game against Mzuzu Warriors.

The bankers have dropped from second position to third position with 10 points, while Ekwendeni Hammers now have 7 points and are on position 9 in the Tnm Super League log table.

Elsewhere, Salima based soldiers Mafco moved top of the league after beating Mighty Wanderers 1-0.