Girl dies from generator fumes in Mangochi

A 4-year-old girl has died of suffocation from fumes produced by a generator that her father used to power his disco equipment during a Christmas party in Mangochi District.

Deputy Publicist Mangochi Police Station Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the girl as Chisomo Tchinga.

Daudi said the tragedy happened on Christmas box day at Mayela Trading Centre in the district.

She added that during the night of the said date, the father to the deceased who owns a barbershop organized a Christmas disco which took place at the trading centre and he used a generator as a source of power.

“For security reasons, he placed the generator inside his barbershop,” said Daudi.

As the night wore off, his daughter who accompanied him to the disco went on to sleep in the barbershop where the genset was still functioning.

When the disco was over at around 0400hrs, the music system operator went into the barbershop to switch the genset off only to find the girl lying dead.

The police rushed to the scene where they took the girl’s body to Mangochi District Hospital. Postmortem from the hospital indicates that the girl died of suffocation.

Meanwhile, the police appeal to the public not to leave their children unattended during festivities as they need more parental care, guidance and close supervision during this period.

The deceased hailed from Mapata Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi District.