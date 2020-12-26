Youth NGO partners BWB for tree planting exercise at Mudi

A youth focused non-governmental organisation has partnered with Blantyre Water Board (BWB) for a tree planting exercise along the Mudi River.

Youth Rehabilitation and Empowerment Network (YOREN) Eastern Region Coordination Aubrey Mathyola said the activity is a response to effects of global warming that has greatly hit the words resulting to natural disasters such as hunger, floods among others.

The tree planting initiative is expected to rollout on Monday 28th of December in Collaboration with Blantyre Water board along the Mudi River.

“As youth we are desperately and tirelessly working against effects of global warming through replenishment of natural trees that has a greater potential of absorbing water such as M’bawa, Thanga thanga among others,” said Mathyola.

In his remarks, YOREN Project Director Nelson Mzembe said the organization is buoyed to penetrate on several aspects of social responsibility and youth management schemes as a way of empowering the youth to take active roles in their societies and development of the country.

“As an institution of dedicated youth YOREN will also roll our several youth outreach projects in collaboration with other NGOs and Government institutions such as Ministry of gender, YONECO, Action Aid and Plan Malawi as development partners,” said Mzembe.

The organization has since asked well-wishers and relevant stakeholders to join in the tree exercise as a way of appreciating the natural environment.