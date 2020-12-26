Chakwera urges Malawians to follow Coronavirus preventive measures

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged people in the country to follow Coronavirus preventive measures as Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Malawi.

Speaking in Mangochi on Friday, Chakwera said even though there is a new strain of the Coronavirus, Malawians would be able to protect themselves if they wash hands, wear masks and watch the distance.

“I am urging all people to ensure that even during this festive season, they protect themselves from the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus pandemic is still among but we can protect ourselves,” said Chakwera.

On government’s decision to close borders, he said government wants to make sure all protocols are being followed to the letter and that people who are being allowed to enter the country are tested.

“We intend to make sure that everyone has a negative certificate when they come, we also want to check them ourselves and make sure that they are okay. If they are not okay, we are not saying go and isolate yourself, we have made provisions to make sure that they are isolated by us and they are watched over until this thing is passed,” he said.

Malawi has recorded a total of 6,339 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,358 are imported infections and 4,981 are locally transmitted.

In total, 5,676 cases have now recovered, 108 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 292.