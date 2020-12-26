Bullets send four into isolation

Nyasa Big Bullets FC has sent two players and two officials into isolation after they showed symptoms of the Coronavirus.

The players will likely be unavailable for selection when Bullets play host to Moyale Barracks on Saturday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium.

The two players are Hassan Kajoke and Ernest Kakhobwe whilst the officials are Team Manager James Chilapondwa and Chisomo Chikwembani.

The club statement signed Team Doctor Felix Mwalure reads:

“They have been isolated due to fever and influenza symptoms. Covid-19 tests were done on them today (Friday) at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and results are expected to be out in the next 24 hours, which means they are unavailable for the match.”

This means Bullets will be without four key players who played against Red Lions a fortnight ago.

Peter Banda and Ben Manyozo were ruled out of action due to injuries they sustained during the 3-3 draw with the Zomba based Soldiers.

Having drawn two games at the stadium, The People’s Team will be looking for their first win this afternoon.