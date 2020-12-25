Two die in road accident in Mangochi

Two people have died in Mangochi after the driver of a motor vehicle lost control of the vehicle and hit a bicycle.

The first deceased was a pillion passenger and has been identified as Evarina Lakisi, 45, from Mpinganjira Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi while the second one was a passenger in the motor vehicle and has not yet been identified by relatives.

Mangochi Police Station Deputy Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the tragedy happened during the morning of this Christmas day at Mpima Forest.

Daudi added that Toyota Isis hatchback registration number BLK5045 was being driven by Chifundo Uladi, 25, from the direction of Liwonde heading towards Mangochi Boma with two passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at the said forest, due to over speeding, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and swerved to the near side of the road where he hit a pedal cyclist before hitting a tree,” she said.

The cyclist carried a pillion passenger and was heading the same direction.

Following the impact, the unknown passenger and the pillion passenger sustained severe head injuries and were both pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital.

The driver has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment after sustaining head injuries.

The dead body of the unidentified passenger is being kept at Mangochi mortuary waiting to be identified by relatives.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to people to contact the nearest police or visit Mangochi District Hospital mortuary through Mangochi police if they are missing a relative.

Police in the district are also appealing to drivers to always follow road safety measures to avoid accidents.