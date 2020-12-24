Malawi records 10 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Malawi has recorded 10 new local transmissions and the new cases include two healthcare workers in Chitipa.

Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus John Phuka revealed this on Wednesday.

Malawi on Wednesday also recorded three imported cases which were identified at Mwanza border during routine screening. There were also seven new recoveries.

Out of the ten locally transmitted infections, five are from Lilongwe District, two from Blantyre District, two are from Chitipa District and one from Nkhata Bay District

Phuka said the data shows that healthcare workers can also be infected by COVID-19 and all members of the society can be infected.

“Therefore, I would like to ask all healthcare workers and all frontline workers to ensure that you protect yourselves by following the preventive measure that include hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and high-level infection prevention and control measures. Similarly, all service provider be it private should exercise high level COVID-19 preventive measures,” he said.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 6,261 cases including 187 deaths. Of these cases, 1,307 are imported infections and 4,954 are locally transmitted.

A total of 5,675 cases have now recovered, 107 were lost to follow-up, and 76 are still being investigated to ascertain their outcome. This brings the total number of active cases to 216. Of the active cases, seven cases are currently admitted: Six at Kamuzu Central Hospital and one at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.